KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Alerts have been extended this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat Advisory until Friday evening
- Abundant sunshine
- No heat relief
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Heat Advisory until 8pm Friday. Mostly sunny and hot.
Heat Index: 100°
High: 97°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.
Low: 79°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. Nearly carbon copy conditions.
Heat Index: 101°
High: 96°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
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