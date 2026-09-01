Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
43  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Alerts have been extended this week

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisory until Friday evening
  • Abundant sunshine
  • No heat relief

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Heat Advisory until 8pm Friday. Mostly sunny and hot.
Heat Index: 100°
High: 97°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.
Low: 79°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. Nearly carbon copy conditions.
Heat Index: 101°
High: 96°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo