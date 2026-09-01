KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Alerts have been extended this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Advisory until Friday evening

Abundant sunshine

No heat relief

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Heat Advisory until 8pm Friday. Mostly sunny and hot.

Heat Index: 100°

High: 97°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.

Low: 79°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. Nearly carbon copy conditions.

Heat Index: 101°

High: 96°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

