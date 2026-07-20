KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Alerts in place for Monday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Advisory Monday afternoon

Isolated shower, storm possible Tuesday

Temperatures gradually decrease the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Extremely hot and humid. Feeling like 107° during the afternoon.

High: 96°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and calm. Very warm and humid.

Low: 78°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: An isolated shower, storm possible. Mainly dry. Still quite hot and muggy.

High: 93°

Wind: W-NNE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

