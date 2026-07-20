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KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Alerts in place for Monday afternoon

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
MONDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisory Monday afternoon
  • Isolated shower, storm possible Tuesday
  • Temperatures gradually decrease the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Extremely hot and humid. Feeling like 107° during the afternoon.
High: 96°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and calm. Very warm and humid.
Low: 78°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: An isolated shower, storm possible. Mainly dry. Still quite hot and muggy.
High: 93°
Wind: W-NNE 5-10 mph

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