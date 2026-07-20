KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Alerts in place for Monday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat Advisory Monday afternoon
- Isolated shower, storm possible Tuesday
- Temperatures gradually decrease the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Extremely hot and humid. Feeling like 107° during the afternoon.
High: 96°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear and calm. Very warm and humid.
Low: 78°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: An isolated shower, storm possible. Mainly dry. Still quite hot and muggy.
High: 93°
Wind: W-NNE 5-10 mph
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