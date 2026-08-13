KSHB 41 Weather | Hot through the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Extreme heat warning in effect until Friday evening

Scattered thunderstorms may occur Friday afternoon

Not much relief until Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday night: Isolated showers and storms to the northwest of the metro.

Low: 76°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Afternoon storms will be possible on the I-70 corridor and north of there. Heat index over 105°.

High: 95°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy with perhaps a few storms in the area.

Low: 76°

High: 94°

Wind: SW 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

