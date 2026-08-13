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KSHB 41 Weather | Hot through the rest of the week

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Thursday night update
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and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extreme heat warning in effect until Friday evening
  • Scattered thunderstorms may occur Friday afternoon
  • Not much relief until Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday night: Isolated showers and storms to the northwest of the metro.
Low: 76°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Afternoon storms will be possible on the I-70 corridor and north of there. Heat index over 105°.
High: 95°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy with perhaps a few storms in the area.
Low: 76°
High: 94°
Wind: SW 10 mph

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