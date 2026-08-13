KSHB 41 Weather | Hot through the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extreme heat warning in effect until Friday evening
- Scattered thunderstorms may occur Friday afternoon
- Not much relief until Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday night: Isolated showers and storms to the northwest of the metro.
Low: 76°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Afternoon storms will be possible on the I-70 corridor and north of there. Heat index over 105°.
High: 95°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy with perhaps a few storms in the area.
Low: 76°
High: 94°
Wind: SW 10 mph
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