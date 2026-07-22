KSHB 41 Weather | Heat relief has arrived in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Significantly cooler Wednesday
- Periods of showers and storms through Friday
- Heating up this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Clouds increase. Late afternoon showers and storms possible. Much cooler.
High: 84°
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms possible. Seasonal temperatures.
Low: 65°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Scattered to widespread showers and storms. Even cooler.
High: 79°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
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