KSHB 41 Weather | Heat relief has arrived in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Significantly cooler Wednesday

Periods of showers and storms through Friday

Heating up this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Clouds increase. Late afternoon showers and storms possible. Much cooler.

High: 84°

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms possible. Seasonal temperatures.

Low: 65°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Scattered to widespread showers and storms. Even cooler.

High: 79°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

