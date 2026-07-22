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KSHB 41 Weather | Heat relief has arrived in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
WEDNESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Significantly cooler Wednesday
  • Periods of showers and storms through Friday
  • Heating up this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Clouds increase. Late afternoon showers and storms possible. Much cooler.
High: 84°
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms possible. Seasonal temperatures.
Low: 65°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Scattered to widespread showers and storms. Even cooler.
High: 79°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

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