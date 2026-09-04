KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Warning in effect heading into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Extreme Heat Warning

Heat wave gradually backs down middle of next week

Well above normal temperatures continue

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Extreme Heat Warning continues. Increasing south-southwest winds.

High: 96°

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear. A calm, comfy night.

Low: 74°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny. Heat wave persists.

High: 97°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

