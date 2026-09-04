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KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Warning in effect heading into the weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extreme Heat Warning
  • Heat wave gradually backs down middle of next week
  • Well above normal temperatures continue

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Extreme Heat Warning continues. Increasing south-southwest winds.
High: 96°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear. A calm, comfy night.
Low: 74°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny. Heat wave persists.
High: 97°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

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