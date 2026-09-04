KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Warning in effect heading into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extreme Heat Warning
- Heat wave gradually backs down middle of next week
- Well above normal temperatures continue
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Extreme Heat Warning continues. Increasing south-southwest winds.
High: 96°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. A calm, comfy night.
Low: 74°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly sunny. Heat wave persists.
High: 97°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
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