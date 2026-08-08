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KSHB 41 Weather | Heat takes over the headlines

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings may be in our future
  • A heat index over 100° is expected from Sunday through Wednesday
  • Showers and thunderstorms may become more common by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday night: A few late night storms cannot be ruled out in northern Missouri.
Low: 74°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds plus haze.
High: 94°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and slightly hotter.
Low: 77°
High: 96°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

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