KSHB 41 Weather | Heat takes over the headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings may be in our future
- A heat index over 100° is expected from Sunday through Wednesday
- Showers and thunderstorms may become more common by the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday night: A few late night storms cannot be ruled out in northern Missouri.
Low: 74°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds plus haze.
High: 94°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy and slightly hotter.
Low: 77°
High: 96°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
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