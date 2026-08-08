KSHB 41 Weather | Heat takes over the headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings may be in our future

A heat index over 100° is expected from Sunday through Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms may become more common by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday night: A few late night storms cannot be ruled out in northern Missouri.

Low: 74°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds plus haze.

High: 94°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and slightly hotter.

Low: 77°

High: 96°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—