KSHB 41 Weather | Drier for now with hotter days ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Might see a few storms tonight in northern Missouri
- Heat index will be above 100 for Sunday through Tuesday
- Wet weather picks up after Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday night: Could see a few storms near the Iowa state line late tonight.
Low: 69°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
High: 91°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hotter.
Low: 74°
High: 94°
Wind: S 15 mph
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