KSHB 41 Weather | Drier for now with hotter days ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Might see a few storms tonight in northern Missouri

Heat index will be above 100 for Sunday through Tuesday

Wet weather picks up after Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Could see a few storms near the Iowa state line late tonight.

Low: 69°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

High: 91°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hotter.

Low: 74°

High: 94°

Wind: S 15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

