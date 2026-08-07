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KSHB 41 Weather | Drier for now with hotter days ahead

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Friday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Might see a few storms tonight in northern Missouri
  • Heat index will be above 100 for Sunday through Tuesday
  • Wet weather picks up after Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Could see a few storms near the Iowa state line late tonight.
Low: 69°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
High: 91°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hotter.
Low: 74°
High: 94°
Wind: S 15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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Check out the current conditions in our area

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