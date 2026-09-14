KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



High heat and humidity Monday

Tuesday evening/night storms possible

Fall feels next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid, and breezy.

High: 90°

Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear, breezy, and cool.

Low: 74°

Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Tuesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Another hot and humid day.

High: 87°

Wind: SSW - N 10-15 mph

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