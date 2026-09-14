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KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up Monday in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • High heat and humidity Monday
  • Tuesday evening/night storms possible
  • Fall feels next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid, and breezy.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear, breezy, and cool.
Low: 74°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Tuesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Another hot and humid day.
High: 87°
Wind: SSW - N 10-15 mph

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