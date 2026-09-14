KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- High heat and humidity Monday
- Tuesday evening/night storms possible
- Fall feels next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid, and breezy.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear, breezy, and cool.
Low: 74°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Tuesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Another hot and humid day.
High: 87°
Wind: SSW - N 10-15 mph
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