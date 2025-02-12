Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heavy accumulating snow will last through the mid-afternoon

The snow comes to an end between 2-4pm, then followed by the bitter cold
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heavy snow has arrived and will last through 2-4pm; a widespread 3-6" of snow is possible with this event
  • Plan on snow-covered roads and school cancellations that carry into Thursday
  • Single-digit wind chills near and below zero on Thursday and Friday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Snow lasts through 2-4pm, falling heavy at times. Snow amounts of 3-6" can be expected area-wide. Snow-covered roads will be dangerous to drive on all day.
High: 19° Wind Chill: 5 to 10°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and turning very cold! Stay safe as wind chills will likely dip below 0°.
Low: Wind Chill: -10 to -5°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold after a frigid start. The sun may help road conditions improve through the afternoon with more slushy conditions.
High: 23°
Wind: NW to S 5-10 mph

