KSHB 41 Weather | Heavy accumulating snow will last through the mid-afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heavy snow has arrived and will last through 2-4pm; a widespread 3-6" of snow is possible with this event

Plan on snow-covered roads and school cancellations that carry into Thursday

Single-digit wind chills near and below zero on Thursday and Friday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Snow lasts through 2-4pm, falling heavy at times. Snow amounts of 3-6" can be expected area-wide. Snow-covered roads will be dangerous to drive on all day.

High: 19° Wind Chill: 5 to 10°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and turning very cold! Stay safe as wind chills will likely dip below 0°.

Low: 1° Wind Chill: -10 to -5°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold after a frigid start. The sun may help road conditions improve through the afternoon with more slushy conditions.

High: 23°

Wind: NW to S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

