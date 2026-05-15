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KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and humid today with a chance of thunderstorms later tonight

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Friday Early Morning Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot and humid today, a few morning showers, T-Storms south of KC
  • Best chance of T-Storms this weekend will be across Nebraska, Iowa, north Missouri/Kansas
  • Some of the T-Storms may affect KC Saturday and/or Sunday mornings
  • Best chance to see widespread T-Storms, possible severe in KC, is Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly south.
High: 89°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Friday night: Severe thunderstorms will form across Nebraska and Iowa this evening, then head south overnight. They may reach KC by morning in a weakened state.
Low: 65°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Chance of morning thunderstorms, possibly severe, then partly cloudy, very warm and humid.
High: 87°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Slight chance of morning thunderstorms, possibly severe, then partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid.
Low: 68°
High: 88°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

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