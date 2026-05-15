KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and humid today with a chance of thunderstorms later tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot and humid today, a few morning showers, T-Storms south of KC

Best chance of T-Storms this weekend will be across Nebraska, Iowa, north Missouri/Kansas

Some of the T-Storms may affect KC Saturday and/or Sunday mornings

Best chance to see widespread T-Storms, possible severe in KC, is Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly south.

High: 89°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Friday night: Severe thunderstorms will form across Nebraska and Iowa this evening, then head south overnight. They may reach KC by morning in a weakened state.

Low: 65°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Chance of morning thunderstorms, possibly severe, then partly cloudy, very warm and humid.

High: 87°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Slight chance of morning thunderstorms, possibly severe, then partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid.

Low: 68°

High: 88°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

