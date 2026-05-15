KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and humid today with a chance of thunderstorms later tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot and humid today, a few morning showers, T-Storms south of KC
- Best chance of T-Storms this weekend will be across Nebraska, Iowa, north Missouri/Kansas
- Some of the T-Storms may affect KC Saturday and/or Sunday mornings
- Best chance to see widespread T-Storms, possible severe in KC, is Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly south.
High: 89°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Friday night: Severe thunderstorms will form across Nebraska and Iowa this evening, then head south overnight. They may reach KC by morning in a weakened state.
Low: 65°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Chance of morning thunderstorms, possibly severe, then partly cloudy, very warm and humid.
High: 87°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Sunday: Slight chance of morning thunderstorms, possibly severe, then partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid.
Low: 68°
High: 88°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
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