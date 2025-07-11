KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and humid with strong to severe storms forming later today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Strong to severe storms possible late this afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through
- A little cooler for the weekend with lower storm chances
- Back near 90 early next week followed by another strong cold front around Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly sunny to partly cloudy this morning while temperatures warm up quickly. Staying hot and humid until storms form late in the day to help cool things down. Stay aware for storms to turn strong to severe from 3-11pm today. Damaging winds are the greatest concerns, the tornado risk is low.
Wind: S 10-25 mph
High: 91º Heat Index: 100°
Tonight: Rain and storms taper off by midnight leaving some lingering clouds and very muggy conditions.
Wind: S-SW to N-NW 10 mph
Low: 69º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid even though temperatures are not as hot. Rain chances are very minimal.
Wind: W to N 5-10 mph
High: 85º
