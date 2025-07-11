KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and humid with strong to severe storms forming later today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Strong to severe storms possible late this afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through

A little cooler for the weekend with lower storm chances

Back near 90 early next week followed by another strong cold front around Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny to partly cloudy this morning while temperatures warm up quickly. Staying hot and humid until storms form late in the day to help cool things down. Stay aware for storms to turn strong to severe from 3-11pm today. Damaging winds are the greatest concerns, the tornado risk is low.

Wind: S 10-25 mph

High: 91º Heat Index: 100°

Tonight: Rain and storms taper off by midnight leaving some lingering clouds and very muggy conditions.

Wind: S-SW to N-NW 10 mph

Low: 69º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid even though temperatures are not as hot. Rain chances are very minimal.

Wind: W to N 5-10 mph

High: 85º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

