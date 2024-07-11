KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and stormy weather pattern in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Today-Saturday will be warm and humid with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening and night
- Heating up this weekend, 1st potential heat wave Sunday-Tuesday
- Cold front Tuesday-Wednesday breaks the heat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this morning and evening.
High: 86°
Wind: East 5-15 mph
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible.
Low: 69°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Morning and evening scattered showers and storms are possible.
Low: 69° High: 91°
Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Saturday: Morning and evening scattered showers and storms are possible again. High heat and humidity.
Low: 72° High: 93°
Heat Index: 102°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph
