KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and stormy weather pattern in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Today-Saturday will be warm and humid with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening and night

Heating up this weekend, 1st potential heat wave Sunday-Tuesday

Cold front Tuesday-Wednesday breaks the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this morning and evening.

High: 86°

Wind: East 5-15 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible.

Low: 69°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Morning and evening scattered showers and storms are possible.

Low: 69° High: 91°

Heat Index: 98°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Saturday: Morning and evening scattered showers and storms are possible again. High heat and humidity.

Low: 72° High: 93°

Heat Index: 102°

Wind: SSW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

