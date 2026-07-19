KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid, a few Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening
- Continued hot weather with a heat index above 100° for Sunday
- Monday could be the hottest day of the year so far
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A shower or thunderstorm is possible 2-10 PM. If you are out and about, or at an outdoor watch party, keep an eye to the sky.
High: 93°
Wind: S 5 mph, gusty in some T-Storms
Tonight: Any showers or thunderstorms end around 10 PM. Then, a few clouds and warm.
Low: 76°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: The hottest day of the summer, so far, is looking likely. A heat index near 105° will be possible. Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 95°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
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