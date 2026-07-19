KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid, a few Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES





A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening

Continued hot weather with a heat index above 100° for Sunday

Monday could be the hottest day of the year so far

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A shower or thunderstorm is possible 2-10 PM. If you are out and about, or at an outdoor watch party, keep an eye to the sky.

High: 93°

Wind: S 5 mph, gusty in some T-Storms

Tonight: Any showers or thunderstorms end around 10 PM. Then, a few clouds and warm.

Low: 76°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: The hottest day of the summer, so far, is looking likely. A heat index near 105° will be possible. Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 95°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

