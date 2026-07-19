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KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid, a few Thunderstorms

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Sunday Morning Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening
  • Continued hot weather with a heat index above 100° for Sunday
  • Monday could be the hottest day of the year so far

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A shower or thunderstorm is possible 2-10 PM. If you are out and about, or at an outdoor watch party, keep an eye to the sky.
High: 93°
Wind: S 5 mph, gusty in some T-Storms

Tonight: Any showers or thunderstorms end around 10 PM. Then, a few clouds and warm.
Low: 76°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: The hottest day of the summer, so far, is looking likely. A heat index near 105° will be possible. Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 95°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

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