KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid conditions expected Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat will last well into next week, highs mostly 90°-95°

Thunderstorms are possible Monday-Thursday, mostly northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas

Next chance to see widespread rain, thunderstorms is n next Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º.

High: 93º

Wind: S 15-25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph

Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy.

Low: 76º

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with less wind. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and night for mainly northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance in KC is 20%.

High: 92º

Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph

Tuesday: Some clouds in the area from showers and storms in northwest Missouri.

High: 90º

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

