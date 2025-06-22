Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid conditions expected Sunday

Highs the next few days will be 90°-95°
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat will last well into next week, highs mostly 90°-95°
  • Thunderstorms are possible Monday-Thursday, mostly northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas
  • Next chance to see widespread rain, thunderstorms is n next Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º.
High: 93º
Wind: S 15-25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph

Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy.
Low: 76º
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with less wind. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and night for mainly northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance in KC is 20%.
High: 92º
Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph

Tuesday: Some clouds in the area from showers and storms in northwest Missouri.
High: 90º

Wind: S 10-15 mph

