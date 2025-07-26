KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid weather returns to end the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Most should start drying out Saturday afternoon, but some scattered storms are possible
- Back to hot and humid over the weekend into early next week, heat index near 105 Sunday-Tuesday
- Much cooler end of July to early August
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, then again in the afternoon. Some storms could cause flash flooding and damaging wind. Some locations will remain dry after the morning.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
High: 89º
Heat Index: 100º
Tonight: A quiet overnight, but temperatures will stay mild with lows in 70s.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 75º
Sunday: Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky. Heat Advisory starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and runs through Tuesday evening.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 93º
Heat Index: 105º
Monday: Another hot day with triple digit heat index values.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 75º High: 94º
Heat Index: 106º
