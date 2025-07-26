KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid weather returns to end the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Most should start drying out Saturday afternoon, but some scattered storms are possible

Back to hot and humid over the weekend into early next week, heat index near 105 Sunday-Tuesday

Much cooler end of July to early August

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, then again in the afternoon. Some storms could cause flash flooding and damaging wind. Some locations will remain dry after the morning.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

High: 89º

Heat Index: 100º

Tonight: A quiet overnight, but temperatures will stay mild with lows in 70s.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 75º

Sunday: Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky. Heat Advisory starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and runs through Tuesday evening.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

High: 93º

Heat Index: 105º

Monday: Another hot day with triple digit heat index values.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 75º High: 94º

Heat Index: 106º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

