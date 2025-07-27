KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Sunday on tap for Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and downpours possible, but coverage will be spotty
- Hot & very humid, heat index near 105 Sunday-Tuesday
- Strong summer cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky. Heat Advisory starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and runs through Tuesday evening.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 93º
Heat Index: 108º
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 75º
Monday: Another hot day with triple digit heat index values.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 94º
Heat Index: 107º
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, ,hot & very humid
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Low: 75º High: 93º
Heat Index: 106º
