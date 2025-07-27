KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Sunday on tap for Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers and downpours possible, but coverage will be spotty

Hot & very humid, heat index near 105 Sunday-Tuesday

Strong summer cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky. Heat Advisory starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and runs through Tuesday evening.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

High: 93º

Heat Index: 108º

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 75º

Monday: Another hot day with triple digit heat index values.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

High: 94º

Heat Index: 107º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, ,hot & very humid

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 75º High: 93º

Heat Index: 106º

