KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Sunday on tap for Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and downpours possible, but coverage will be spotty
  • Hot & very humid, heat index near 105 Sunday-Tuesday
  • Strong summer cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky. Heat Advisory starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and runs through Tuesday evening.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 93º
Heat Index: 108º

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild.
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 75º

Monday: Another hot day with triple digit heat index values.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 94º
Heat Index: 107º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, ,hot & very humid
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Low: 75º High: 93º
Heat Index: 106º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

