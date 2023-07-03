Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Hot today, Fourth of July, then a Wednesday cold front

A cold front arrives Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms.
and last updated 2023-07-03 07:46:57-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot weather with highs in the 90s today and Fourth of July
  • Looking dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday evening fireworks
  • Our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday with a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with hot temperatures returning along with humidity.

High: 91°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear to partly cloudy and warm.
Temperatures in the 80s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: A few clouds and warmer.
Low: 70°

Wind: Almost none

4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. 80s and dry for evening fireworks.

Low: 70° High: 94° Peak Heat Index: 95-100

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday: An increasing chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Gusty winds and hail are possible. The afternoon chance may end up south of KC as a cold front pushes through.

Low: 67° High: 85°

Wind: Becoming NW 10-25 mph

