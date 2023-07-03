KSHB 41 Weather | Hot today, Fourth of July, then a Wednesday cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot weather with highs in the 90s today and Fourth of July

Looking dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday evening fireworks

Our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday with a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with hot temperatures returning along with humidity.

High: 91°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear to partly cloudy and warm.

Temperatures in the 80s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: A few clouds and warmer.

Low: 70°

Wind: Almost none

4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. 80s and dry for evening fireworks.

Low: 70° High: 94° Peak Heat Index: 95-100

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday: An increasing chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Gusty winds and hail are possible. The afternoon chance may end up south of KC as a cold front pushes through.

Low: 67° High: 85°

Wind: Becoming NW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

