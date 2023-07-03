KSHB 41 Weather | Hot today, Fourth of July, then a Wednesday cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot weather with highs in the 90s today and Fourth of July
- Looking dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday evening fireworks
- Our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday with a cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with hot temperatures returning along with humidity.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
This Evening: Clear to partly cloudy and warm.
Temperatures in the 80s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: A few clouds and warmer.
Low: 70°
Wind: Almost none
4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. 80s and dry for evening fireworks.
Low: 70° High: 94° Peak Heat Index: 95-100
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday: An increasing chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Gusty winds and hail are possible. The afternoon chance may end up south of KC as a cold front pushes through.
Low: 67° High: 85°
Wind: Becoming NW 10-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.