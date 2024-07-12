KSHB 41 Weather | Hot weather ramps up into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered storms around Friday & Saturday morning

Heating up this weekend, 1st potential heat wave Sunday-Tuesday

Cold front Tuesday-Wednesday breaks the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning and evening scattered showers and storms are possible.

High: 91°

Heat Index: 98°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible.

Low: 74°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Morning isolated showers and storms are possible. Partly to mostly sunny skies. High heat and humidity.

High: 93°

Heat Index: 100°

Wind: SSW 10-25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid in the afternoon.

Low: 75° High: 96°

Heat Index: 107°

Wind: SSW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

