Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Hot weather ramps up into the weekend

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-07-12 06:27:28-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered storms around Friday & Saturday morning
  • Heating up this weekend, 1st potential heat wave Sunday-Tuesday
  • Cold front Tuesday-Wednesday breaks the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning and evening scattered showers and storms are possible.
High: 91°
Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible.
Low: 74°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Morning isolated showers and storms are possible. Partly to mostly sunny skies. High heat and humidity.
High: 93°
Heat Index: 100°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid in the afternoon.
Low: 75° High: 96°
Heat Index: 107°
Wind: SSW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.