KSHB 41 Weather | Hot weather ramps up into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered storms around Friday & Saturday morning
- Heating up this weekend, 1st potential heat wave Sunday-Tuesday
- Cold front Tuesday-Wednesday breaks the heat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Morning and evening scattered showers and storms are possible.
High: 91°
Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible.
Low: 74°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Saturday: Morning isolated showers and storms are possible. Partly to mostly sunny skies. High heat and humidity.
High: 93°
Heat Index: 100°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid in the afternoon.
Low: 75° High: 96°
Heat Index: 107°
Wind: SSW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph
