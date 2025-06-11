KSHB 41 Weather | Hottest Day of The Year so far!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Today may be our first 90 degree day of 2025
- Summer begins in 10 days
- Rain chances increase the next two days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Heating up with sunshine and increasing afternoon clouds. Light south winds.
High: 90º
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 68º
Wind: Light
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers & thunderstorms by the end of the day. South winds 5-15 mph.
Friday: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of a thunderstorm. 1/2" of rain is possible with locally higher amounts. High: 73º
