KSHB 41 Weather | Hottest Day of The Year so far!

WEATHER HEADLINES



Today may be our first 90 degree day of 2025

Summer begins in 10 days

Rain chances increase the next two days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Heating up with sunshine and increasing afternoon clouds. Light south winds.

High: 90º

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 68º

Wind: Light

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers & thunderstorms by the end of the day. South winds 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of a thunderstorm. 1/2" of rain is possible with locally higher amounts. High: 73º

