KSHB 41 Weather | Hottest Day of The Year so far!

Rain chances will increase Thursday
Hottest Day of The Year so far!
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today may be our first 90 degree day of 2025
  • Summer begins in 10 days
  • Rain chances increase the next two days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  Heating up with sunshine and increasing afternoon clouds. Light south winds.
High: 90º
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 68º
Wind: Light

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers & thunderstorms by the end of the day. South winds 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of a thunderstorm. 1/2" of rain is possible with locally higher amounts. High: 73º

Report a typo

