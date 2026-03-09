KSHB 41 Weather | Humid and warm ahead of storms in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Humid and warm Tuesday ahead of evening storms

Storm chances increase after 5pm, with severe weather possible

Rain continues into Wednesday morning, then much cooler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Then, an increasing chance of thunderstorms after 5 PM. Severe weather of all types and flash flooding are possible.

High: 81°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 gusting to 30 mph

Tuesday Night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. The severe risks will transition to a flash flood threat. Windy and colder by morning.

Low: 45°

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms then NW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Windy and colder with rain ending during the morning. The sun will try to come out during the afternoon.

High: 51°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

