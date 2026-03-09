Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Humid and warm ahead of storms in Kansas City

KSHB 41 Monday night forecast
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Humid and warm Tuesday ahead of evening storms
  • Storm chances increase after 5pm, with severe weather possible
  • Rain continues into Wednesday morning, then much cooler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Then, an increasing chance of thunderstorms after 5 PM. Severe weather of all types and flash flooding are possible.
High: 81°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 gusting to 30 mph

Tuesday Night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. The severe risks will transition to a flash flood threat. Windy and colder by morning.
Low: 45°
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms then NW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Windy and colder with rain ending during the morning. The sun will try to come out during the afternoon.
High: 51°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

