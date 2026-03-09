KSHB 41 Weather | Humid and warm ahead of storms in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Humid and warm Tuesday ahead of evening storms
- Storm chances increase after 5pm, with severe weather possible
- Rain continues into Wednesday morning, then much cooler
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Warm and humid. Then, an increasing chance of thunderstorms after 5 PM. Severe weather of all types and flash flooding are possible.
High: 81°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 gusting to 30 mph
Tuesday Night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. The severe risks will transition to a flash flood threat. Windy and colder by morning.
Low: 45°
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms then NW 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Windy and colder with rain ending during the morning. The sun will try to come out during the afternoon.
High: 51°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
