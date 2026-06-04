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KSHB 41 Weather | Humidity and storm chances increase Thursday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Humidity and storm chances increase Thursday
  • Periods of wet, stormy weather through early next week
  • Temperatures approach 90 degrees toward the middle of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The humidity returns with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A more organized area of T-Storms is possible Thursday evening and night, mostly northwest of KC.
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms possible. A breezy night.
Low: 66°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Friday: A chance of early morning, evening & night T-Storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Low: 66°
High: 86°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

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