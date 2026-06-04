KSHB 41 Weather | Humidity and storm chances increase Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Humidity and storm chances increase Thursday
- Periods of wet, stormy weather through early next week
- Temperatures approach 90 degrees toward the middle of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: The humidity returns with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A more organized area of T-Storms is possible Thursday evening and night, mostly northwest of KC.
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms possible. A breezy night.
Low: 66°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Friday: A chance of early morning, evening & night T-Storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Low: 66°
High: 86°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
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