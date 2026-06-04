KSHB 41 Weather | Humidity and storm chances increase Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Humidity and storm chances increase Thursday

Periods of wet, stormy weather through early next week

Temperatures approach 90 degrees toward the middle of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The humidity returns with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A more organized area of T-Storms is possible Thursday evening and night, mostly northwest of KC.

High: 85°

Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms possible. A breezy night.

Low: 66°

Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Friday: A chance of early morning, evening & night T-Storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and humid.

Low: 66°

High: 86°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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