Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Humidity gradually backs off in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
TUESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A stray shower, storm possible Tuesday
  • Humidity gradually decreases
  • Storm chances ramp up into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, mostly west of KC. A storm isn't out of the question in the morning, then later in the afternoon. The humidity decreases during the afternoon.
High: 82°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: A slight chance for a shower or storm, then partly cloudy.
Low: 62°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with low humidity.
Low: 62°
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo