KSHB 41 Weather | Humidity gradually backs off in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



A stray shower, storm possible Tuesday

Humidity gradually decreases

Storm chances ramp up into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, mostly west of KC. A storm isn't out of the question in the morning, then later in the afternoon. The humidity decreases during the afternoon.

High: 82°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: A slight chance for a shower or storm, then partly cloudy.

Low: 62°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with low humidity.

Low: 62°

High: 83°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

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