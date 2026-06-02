KSHB 41 Weather | Humidity gradually backs off in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A stray shower, storm possible Tuesday
- Humidity gradually decreases
- Storm chances ramp up into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, mostly west of KC. A storm isn't out of the question in the morning, then later in the afternoon. The humidity decreases during the afternoon.
High: 82°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: A slight chance for a shower or storm, then partly cloudy.
Low: 62°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with low humidity.
Low: 62°
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
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