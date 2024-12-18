Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing sun, decreasing wind as temperatures are much cooler

Highs in 40s today but get back up to 50s tomorrow
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much cooler today as temperatures are closer to average for mid-December
  • Back to warmth for a day, Thursday, ahead of another strong cold front
  • Bitter cold Friday while temperatures slowly rebound through the weekend; staying dry, sunny & cold for the Chiefs game on Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. The wind will decrease as well. Temperatures are back to normal for mid-December.
High: 40°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 to 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight while temperatures stay chilly.
Low: 28°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. A strong cold front moves through at night.
High: 55°
Wind: S to W-NW 15-25 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and much colder! Wind chills hold in the 20s during the afternoon.
Low: 19° High: 31°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

