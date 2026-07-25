KSHB 41 Weather | Intense heat and humidity this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Advisory in effect for Kansas City

Intense heat and humidity continue into next week

Storm potential next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Heat Advisory in place. Mostly sunny with a heat index above 105°.

High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 75°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Heat Advisories continue under a mostly sunny sky. Look for a heat index approaching 110°.

High: 94°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

