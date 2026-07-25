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KSHB 41 Weather | Intense heat and humidity this weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisory in effect for Kansas City
  • Intense heat and humidity continue into next week
  • Storm potential next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Heat Advisory in place. Mostly sunny with a heat index above 105°.
High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 75°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Heat Advisories continue under a mostly sunny sky. Look for a heat index approaching 110°.
High: 94°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

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