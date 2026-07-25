KSHB 41 Weather | Intense heat and humidity this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat Advisory in effect for Kansas City
- Intense heat and humidity continue into next week
- Storm potential next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Heat Advisory in place. Mostly sunny with a heat index above 105°.
High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 75°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Heat Advisories continue under a mostly sunny sky. Look for a heat index approaching 110°.
High: 94°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
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