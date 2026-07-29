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KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated showers and storms possible throughout Wednesday - not a washout
  • High humidity with stormy periods Thursday-Friday
  • Significantly cooler weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms possible in the morning and again during the afternoon, especially on the Kansas side of the state line. Not a washout - mainly dry.
High: 89°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A muggy, warm night.
Low: 73°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Showers and storms possible, especially at night. Another humid, toasty day.
High: 88°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

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