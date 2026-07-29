KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday

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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated showers and storms possible throughout Wednesday - not a washout
- High humidity with stormy periods Thursday-Friday
- Significantly cooler weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms possible in the morning and again during the afternoon, especially on the Kansas side of the state line. Not a washout - mainly dry.
High: 89°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A muggy, warm night.
Low: 73°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Showers and storms possible, especially at night. Another humid, toasty day.
High: 88°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
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