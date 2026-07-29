KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Isolated showers and storms possible throughout Wednesday - not a washout

High humidity with stormy periods Thursday-Friday

Significantly cooler weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms possible in the morning and again during the afternoon, especially on the Kansas side of the state line. Not a washout - mainly dry.

High: 89°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A muggy, warm night.

Low: 73°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Showers and storms possible, especially at night. Another humid, toasty day.

High: 88°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

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