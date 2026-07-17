KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated storms possible the next couple afternoons

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Afternoon isolated storms possible Friday-Saturday
- Rising temperatures and humidity this weekend
- Hottest day on Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly sunny. A stray afternoon shower, storm possible. Hot and humid.
High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.
Low: 75°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Ample sunshine. Afternoon isolated storms possible.
High: 92°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly sunny. Trending hotter.
Low: 76°
High: 94°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
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