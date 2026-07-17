KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated storms possible the next couple afternoons

WEATHER HEADLINES



Afternoon isolated storms possible Friday-Saturday

Rising temperatures and humidity this weekend

Hottest day on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny. A stray afternoon shower, storm possible. Hot and humid.

High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.

Low: 75°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Ample sunshine. Afternoon isolated storms possible.

High: 92°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny. Trending hotter.

Low: 76°

High: 94°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

