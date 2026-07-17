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KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated storms possible the next couple afternoons

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Afternoon isolated storms possible Friday-Saturday
  • Rising temperatures and humidity this weekend
  • Hottest day on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny. A stray afternoon shower, storm possible. Hot and humid.
High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.
Low: 75°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Ample sunshine. Afternoon isolated storms possible.
High: 92°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny. Trending hotter.
Low: 76°
High: 94°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

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