KSHB 41 Weather | It's the final week of summer and it will certainly feel like it

Daytime highs each day this week climb into the upper 80s, near 90°
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying very warm, humid, and mostly dry through Wednesday
  • Temperatures continuously run 10° above normal through Friday
  • Rain and thunderstorm chances increase toward the end of the week and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Any rain that develops this afternoon stays out east across mid-Missouri.
High: 88°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
Low: 65°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Once again, sunny, very warm and humid.
High: 88°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

