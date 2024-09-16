KSHB 41 Weather | It's the final week of summer and it will certainly feel like it

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying very warm, humid, and mostly dry through Wednesday
- Temperatures continuously run 10° above normal through Friday
- Rain and thunderstorm chances increase toward the end of the week and next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Any rain that develops this afternoon stays out east across mid-Missouri.
High: 88°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
Low: 65°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Once again, sunny, very warm and humid.
High: 88°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
