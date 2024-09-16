KSHB 41 Weather | It's the final week of summer and it will certainly feel like it

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying very warm, humid, and mostly dry through Wednesday

Temperatures continuously run 10° above normal through Friday

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase toward the end of the week and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Any rain that develops this afternoon stays out east across mid-Missouri.

High: 88°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.

Low: 65°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Once again, sunny, very warm and humid.

High: 88°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

