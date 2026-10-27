KSHB 41 Weather | Light showers possible Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Light rain, sprinkles Tuesday

Well above normal temperatures continue

Halloween rain possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sprinkles and light rain possible throughout the day. Not a washout. Not quite as warm.

High: 71°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Low: 58°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible, mainly north and northeast of the KC Metro.

Low: 58°

High: 76°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

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