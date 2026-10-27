KSHB 41 Weather | Light showers possible Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Light rain, sprinkles Tuesday
- Well above normal temperatures continue
- Halloween rain possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Sprinkles and light rain possible throughout the day. Not a washout. Not quite as warm.
High: 71°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Low: 58°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible, mainly north and northeast of the KC Metro.
Low: 58°
High: 76°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
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