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KSHB 41 Weather | Light showers possible Tuesday in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
TUESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light rain, sprinkles Tuesday
  • Well above normal temperatures continue
  • Halloween rain possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sprinkles and light rain possible throughout the day. Not a washout. Not quite as warm.
High: 71°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Low: 58°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible, mainly north and northeast of the KC Metro.
Low: 58°
High: 76°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City