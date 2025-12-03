Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Light snow and bitterly cold air are on the way

Light snow and bitterly cold air are on the way
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wednesday morning wintry mix. Then light snow. Little to no accumulation expected.
  • Bitterly cold Thursday
  • Temperatures rebound Friday
  • Snowy weekend?

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning wintry mix, then light snow. Little to no accumulation expected
High: 38°
Wind: SSW to N 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Tonight: Gradually clearing sky. A frigid night
Low:
Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitterly cold
High: 47° Low: 20
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo