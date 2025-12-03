KSHB 41 Weather | Light snow and bitterly cold air are on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wednesday morning wintry mix. Then light snow. Little to no accumulation expected.
- Bitterly cold Thursday
- Temperatures rebound Friday
- Snowy weekend?
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Morning wintry mix, then light snow. Little to no accumulation expected
High: 38°
Wind: SSW to N 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.
Tonight: Gradually clearing sky. A frigid night
Low: 8°
Wind: N 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitterly cold
High: 47° Low: 20
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph
