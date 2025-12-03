KSHB 41 Weather | Light snow and bitterly cold air are on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES Wednesday morning wintry mix. Then light snow. Little to no accumulation expected.

Bitterly cold Thursday

Temperatures rebound Friday

Snowy weekend? KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Morning wintry mix, then light snow. Little to no accumulation expected

High: 38°

Wind: SSW to N 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph. Tonight: Gradually clearing sky. A frigid night

Low: 8°

Wind: N 10-20 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitterly cold

High: 47° Low: 20

Wind: NNE 5-15 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

