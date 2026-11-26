KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Light snow possible Thanksgiving morning

Temperatures rebound Friday

Weekend warmup

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Light snow possible in the morning. Flurries to a dusting around the KC area, mainly east of I-35. Mostly cloudy and blustery.

High: 40°

Wind: NNW 10-15 G 25 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and cold.

Low: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Seasonable.

High: 51°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

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