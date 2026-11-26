KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Light snow possible Thanksgiving morning
- Temperatures rebound Friday
- Weekend warmup
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Light snow possible in the morning. Flurries to a dusting around the KC area, mainly east of I-35. Mostly cloudy and blustery.
High: 40°
Wind: NNW 10-15 G 25 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and cold.
Low: 28°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Seasonable.
High: 51°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
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