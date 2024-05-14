KSHB 41 Weather | Lingering showers today especially in Missouri

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers today, especially for areas in western and central Missouri
- Next round of rain and storms arrives Wednesday night and exits early Friday; low severe threat
- A dry and much warmer weekend ahead with highs in the mid 80s
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some lingering rain showers in central and western Missouri. Drier with some peeks of sunshine possible.
High: 72°
Wind: N 10-15 mph G20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy but dry.
Low: 56°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon, the better chance will come in the evening and overnight into Thursday.
High: 75°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.