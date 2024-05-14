Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Lingering showers today especially in Missouri

A few rounds of light rain possible today in Missouri, drier in Kansas
and last updated 2024-05-14 06:50:37-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of showers today, especially for areas in western and central Missouri
  • Next round of rain and storms arrives Wednesday night and exits early Friday; low severe threat
  • A dry and much warmer weekend ahead with highs in the mid 80s

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some lingering rain showers in central and western Missouri. Drier with some peeks of sunshine possible.
High: 72°
Wind: N 10-15 mph G20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy but dry.
Low: 56°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon, the better chance will come in the evening and overnight into Thursday.
High: 75°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

