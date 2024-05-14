KSHB 41 Weather | Lingering showers today especially in Missouri

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of showers today, especially for areas in western and central Missouri

Next round of rain and storms arrives Wednesday night and exits early Friday; low severe threat

A dry and much warmer weekend ahead with highs in the mid 80s

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some lingering rain showers in central and western Missouri. Drier with some peeks of sunshine possible.

High: 72°

Wind: N 10-15 mph G20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy but dry.

Low: 56°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon, the better chance will come in the evening and overnight into Thursday.

High: 75°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

