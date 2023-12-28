KSHB 41 Weather | Lingering snow showers end early with cloudy & cold conditions during the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Any bit of snow this morning will end by 7-9am
- Cloudy, breezy & cold throughout the afternoon
- A band of rain & snow will move into central MO overnight, staying east of KC
- Sunshine peeks out Saturday but turning bitterly cold once again for New Year's Eve
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Snow showers this morning create wet conditions for the morning commute. Drier weather expected by mid to late morning, although, cloud cover sticks around and a north breeze keeps things chilly. A wave of rain & snow will make its way into central MO, staying east of KC, during the late evening hours.
High: 37°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: A wave of snow moves over central MO & will eventually clear early Friday. KC remains mostly dry but cloudy and cold.
Low: 31°
Wind: NW 15-20 mph
Friday: Snow ends in the morning over central MO. Skies remain cloudy with a potential of sun peeking through out west before sunset.
High: 38°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
