KSHB 41 Weather | Lingering snow showers end early with cloudy & cold conditions during the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Any bit of snow this morning will end by 7-9am

Cloudy, breezy & cold throughout the afternoon

A band of rain & snow will move into central MO overnight, staying east of KC

Sunshine peeks out Saturday but turning bitterly cold once again for New Year's Eve

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Snow showers this morning create wet conditions for the morning commute. Drier weather expected by mid to late morning, although, cloud cover sticks around and a north breeze keeps things chilly. A wave of rain & snow will make its way into central MO, staying east of KC, during the late evening hours.

High: 37°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: A wave of snow moves over central MO & will eventually clear early Friday. KC remains mostly dry but cloudy and cold.

Low: 31°

Wind: NW 15-20 mph

Friday: Snow ends in the morning over central MO. Skies remain cloudy with a potential of sun peeking through out west before sunset.

High: 38°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

