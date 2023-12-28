Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Lingering snow showers end early with cloudy & cold conditions during the afternoon

More wet roads this morning, trying to dry out during the afternoon
and last updated 2023-12-28 05:03:15-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Any bit of snow this morning will end by 7-9am
  • Cloudy, breezy & cold throughout the afternoon
  • A band of rain & snow will move into central MO overnight, staying east of KC
  • Sunshine peeks out Saturday but turning bitterly cold once again for New Year's Eve

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Snow showers this morning create wet conditions for the morning commute. Drier weather expected by mid to late morning, although, cloud cover sticks around and a north breeze keeps things chilly. A wave of rain & snow will make its way into central MO, staying east of KC, during the late evening hours.
High: 37°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: A wave of snow moves over central MO & will eventually clear early Friday. KC remains mostly dry but cloudy and cold.
Low: 31°

Wind: NW 15-20 mph

Friday: Snow ends in the morning over central MO. Skies remain cloudy with a potential of sun peeking through out west before sunset.
High: 38°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.