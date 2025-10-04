Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of weekend sunshine, rain coming soon

KSHB 41 Weather Update

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lots of sunshine to enjoy this weekend with warm temperatures sticking around
  • Windy and gusty at times, hold on to your hats!
  • Good chance of rain Monday-Tuesday
  • Cooler temps thanks to the rain, but the warmer temps return by mid-to-late week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.

Wind: S 10-25 mph

High: 86º

Tonight: Generally clear.

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Low: 65º

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy.

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

High: 86º

