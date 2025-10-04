KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of weekend sunshine, rain coming soon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lots of sunshine to enjoy this weekend with warm temperatures sticking around
- Windy and gusty at times, hold on to your hats!
- Good chance of rain Monday-Tuesday
- Cooler temps thanks to the rain, but the warmer temps return by mid-to-late week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.
Wind: S 10-25 mph
High: 86º
Tonight: Generally clear.
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Low: 65º
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy.
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph
High: 86º
