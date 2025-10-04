KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of weekend sunshine, rain coming soon

Prev Next

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lots of sunshine to enjoy this weekend with warm temperatures sticking around

Windy and gusty at times, hold on to your hats!

Good chance of rain Monday-Tuesday

Cooler temps thanks to the rain, but the warmer temps return by mid-to-late week KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: S 10-25 mph High: 86º Tonight: Generally clear. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 65º Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph High: 86º Get more updates from our weather team:

