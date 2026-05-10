KSHB 41 Weather | Marvelous Mother's Day weather by afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers this morning then a near perfect afternoon

Warmer this upcoming week

Slight thunderstorm chances Tuesday evening, Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Mother's Day: A few morning showers followed by a mostly sunny and comfortable afternoon.

High: 70°

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cool.

Low: 52°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. The beginning of another warm-up.

High: 78°

Wind: SW 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

