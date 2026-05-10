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KSHB 41 Weather | Marvelous Mother's Day weather by afternoon

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Saturday Morning Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers this morning then a near perfect afternoon
  • Warmer this upcoming week
  • Slight thunderstorm chances Tuesday evening, Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Mother's Day: A few morning showers followed by a mostly sunny and comfortable afternoon.
High: 70°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cool.
Low: 52°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. The beginning of another warm-up.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 10 mph

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