KSHB 41 Weather | Marvelous Mother's Day weather by afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers this morning then a near perfect afternoon
- Warmer this upcoming week
- Slight thunderstorm chances Tuesday evening, Thursday and Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Mother's Day: A few morning showers followed by a mostly sunny and comfortable afternoon.
High: 70°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear, calm and cool.
Low: 52°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. The beginning of another warm-up.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 10 mph
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