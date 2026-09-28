KSHB 41 Weather | Mild Monday ahead of mid-week rain chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



A mild start to the work week

Rain chances return Tuesday PM through Thursday PM

Highs in the 70s over the next few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Comfortable with partly cloudy skies.

High: 76°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 61°

Wind: E 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms possible late in the day, mainly in Kansas.

High: 79°

Wind: S 5-10 G20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

