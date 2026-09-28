KSHB 41 Weather | Mild Monday ahead of mid-week rain chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- A mild start to the work week
- Rain chances return Tuesday PM through Thursday PM
- Highs in the 70s over the next few days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Comfortable with partly cloudy skies.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 61°
Wind: E 5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms possible late in the day, mainly in Kansas.
High: 79°
Wind: S 5-10 G20 mph
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