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KSHB 41 Weather | Mild Monday ahead of mid-week rain chances

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A mild start to the work week
  • Rain chances return Tuesday PM through Thursday PM
  • Highs in the 70s over the next few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Comfortable with partly cloudy skies.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 61°
Wind: E 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms possible late in the day, mainly in Kansas.
High: 79°
Wind: S 5-10 G20 mph

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