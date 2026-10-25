KSHB 41 Weather | Mild, warm weather continues into the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Comfortable end to the weekend

High temperatures likely remain in the 70s through Friday

Rain chances over Halloween weekend

Sunday: Partly cloudy and comfortable.

High: 77°

Wind: S 5 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and calm.

Low: 56°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Monday: Pleasant with partly cloudy skies.

High: 75°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

