KSHB 41 Weather | Mild, warm weather continues into the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Comfortable end to the weekend
- High temperatures likely remain in the 70s through Friday
- Rain chances over Halloween weekend
Sunday: Partly cloudy and comfortable.
High: 77°
Wind: S 5 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and calm.
Low: 56°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Monday: Pleasant with partly cloudy skies.
High: 75°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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