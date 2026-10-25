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KSHB 41 Weather | Mild, warm weather continues into the workweek

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Comfortable end to the weekend
  • High temperatures likely remain in the 70s through Friday
  • Rain chances over Halloween weekend

Sunday: Partly cloudy and comfortable.
High: 77°
Wind: S 5 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and calm.
Low: 56°
Wind: SE 5 mph

Monday: Pleasant with partly cloudy skies.
High: 75°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City