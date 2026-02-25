KSHB 41 Weather | Mild weather continues with rain arriving in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain Wednesday night
- Much warmer Thursday and Friday
- Wintry weather possible to start March
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a light breeze. Rain arrives at night.
High: 58°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Rain likely. Rainfall amounts generally less than a tenth of an inch.
Low: 35°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Becoming a nice day with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures.
Low: 35°
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Friday: Sunny and warm. Temperatures peak.
Low: 37°
High: 72°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
