KSHB 41 Weather | Mild weather continues with rain arriving in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain Wednesday night

Much warmer Thursday and Friday

Wintry weather possible to start March

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a light breeze. Rain arrives at night.

High: 58°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Rain likely. Rainfall amounts generally less than a tenth of an inch.

Low: 35°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Becoming a nice day with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures.

Low: 35°

High: 64°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Friday: Sunny and warm. Temperatures peak.

Low: 37°

High: 72°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

