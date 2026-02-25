Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Mild weather continues with rain arriving in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Tuesday night weather forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain Wednesday night
  • Much warmer Thursday and Friday
  • Wintry weather possible to start March

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a light breeze. Rain arrives at night.
High: 58°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Rain likely. Rainfall amounts generally less than a tenth of an inch.
Low: 35°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Becoming a nice day with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures.
Low: 35°
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Friday: Sunny and warm. Temperatures peak.
Low: 37°
High: 72°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo