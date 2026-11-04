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KSHB 41 Weather | Misty morning, then gradually clearing late Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Tuesday evening update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Misty, damp Wednesday morning
  • Gradually clearing late Wednesday
  • Seasonably cool fall weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning mist and drizzle. Then mostly cloudy. A gradually clearing sky late in the day.
High: 56°
Wind: WNW 10-25 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and chilly.
Low: 42°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds increase, becoming mostly cloudy. Sprinkles or very light rain possible. Not a washout.
High: 57°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City