KSHB 41 Weather | Misty morning, then gradually clearing late Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Misty, damp Wednesday morning

Gradually clearing late Wednesday

Seasonably cool fall weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning mist and drizzle. Then mostly cloudy. A gradually clearing sky late in the day.

High: 56°

Wind: WNW 10-25 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and chilly.

Low: 42°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds increase, becoming mostly cloudy. Sprinkles or very light rain possible. Not a washout.

High: 57°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

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