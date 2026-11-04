KSHB 41 Weather | Misty morning, then gradually clearing late Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Misty, damp Wednesday morning
- Gradually clearing late Wednesday
- Seasonably cool fall weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning mist and drizzle. Then mostly cloudy. A gradually clearing sky late in the day.
High: 56°
Wind: WNW 10-25 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and chilly.
Low: 42°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouds increase, becoming mostly cloudy. Sprinkles or very light rain possible. Not a washout.
High: 57°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
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