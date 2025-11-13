Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds, but still nice and unseasonably warm today

Highs today will be around 70°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A lot of clouds today, but highs will be 15 degrees above average
  • Near record warmth and sunshine Friday-Saturday, more sun but cooler Sunday
  • Increasing signs to see rain next week, especially towards the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds with some sun breaking through at times. Pleasant temperatures.
High: 70°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and cool
Low: 51°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday weather! Abundant sunshine with unseasonably warm weather.
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still unseasonably warm.
Low: 58°
High: 76°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph shifting to the north later in the day.

