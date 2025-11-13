KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds, but still nice and unseasonably warm today

WEATHER HEADLINES



A lot of clouds today, but highs will be 15 degrees above average

Near record warmth and sunshine Friday-Saturday, more sun but cooler Sunday

Increasing signs to see rain next week, especially towards the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds with some sun breaking through at times. Pleasant temperatures.

High: 70°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and cool

Low: 51°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday weather! Abundant sunshine with unseasonably warm weather.

High: 77°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still unseasonably warm.

Low: 58°

High: 76°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph shifting to the north later in the day.

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—