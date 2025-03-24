KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds, less wind & comfortable temperatures to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds and less wind to start the week, temperatures feel nice as well all week long
- More active pattern sets up Thursday into the weekend with rounds of rain and thunderstorms
- Opening Day on Thursday will include some warm temperatures but thunderstorms may be possible around the region
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy through the day with less wind and more comfortable temperatures.
High: 65°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 43°
Wind: E to W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A terrific Tuesday! A mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures expected.
High: 70°
Wind: NW 10-15, gust 20-25 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy while staying very nice.
Low: 40° High: 68°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.