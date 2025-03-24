Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds, less wind & comfortable temperatures to start the week

Afternoon highs are back to the 60s and 70s this week
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds and less wind to start the week, temperatures feel nice as well all week long
  • More active pattern sets up Thursday into the weekend with rounds of rain and thunderstorms
  • Opening Day on Thursday will include some warm temperatures but thunderstorms may be possible around the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy through the day with less wind and more comfortable temperatures.
High: 65°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 43°
Wind: E to W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A terrific Tuesday! A mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures expected.
High: 70°
Wind: NW 10-15, gust 20-25 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy while staying very nice.
Low: 40° High: 68°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.