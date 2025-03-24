KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds, less wind & comfortable temperatures to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds and less wind to start the week, temperatures feel nice as well all week long

More active pattern sets up Thursday into the weekend with rounds of rain and thunderstorms

Opening Day on Thursday will include some warm temperatures but thunderstorms may be possible around the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy through the day with less wind and more comfortable temperatures.

High: 65°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.

Low: 43°

Wind: E to W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A terrific Tuesday! A mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures expected.

High: 70°

Wind: NW 10-15, gust 20-25 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy while staying very nice.

Low: 40° High: 68°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

