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KSHB 41 Weather | More pleasant weather ahead for Sunday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Forecast Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Comfortable fall weather continues
  • No shortage of sunshine
  • Warmer by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 74°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cool and clear.
Low: 48°
Wind: N 5 mph

Monday: Another ideal fall day with sunshine.
High: 71°
Wind: E 5 mph

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