KSHB 41 Weather | More pleasant weather ahead for Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Comfortable fall weather continues

No shortage of sunshine

Warmer by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 74°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cool and clear.

Low: 48°

Wind: N 5 mph

Monday: Another ideal fall day with sunshine.

High: 71°

Wind: E 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

