KSHB 41 Weather | More pleasant weather ahead for Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Comfortable fall weather continues
- No shortage of sunshine
- Warmer by the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 74°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cool and clear.
Low: 48°
Wind: N 5 mph
Monday: Another ideal fall day with sunshine.
High: 71°
Wind: E 5 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar