KSHB 41 Weather | More rain and thunderstorms for the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES



The rain and thunderstorms stick around through the mid to late morning today, drier conditions while staying very humid through the afternoon

Strong thunderstorms possible Friday morning with strong winds possible

A second chance of severe storms develop Saturday afternoon & evening! Watch for potential of strong winds & heavy rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Rain and storms continue through 10-11am, slowly tapering off into the afternoon. Staying very humid!

High: 84°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Watching for severe storms to approach the area from the west. Storms should arrive Friday morning and could bring strong winds if they hold together.

Low: 74°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: We will be watching a cluster of thunderstorms moving our way from western Kansas during the morning. The strong storms bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to our morning commute then taper as they move east. Our afternoon becomes partly cloudy with lingering high humidity.

High: 86°

Wind: NE to E-SE 5-15 mph

