KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of rain and storms on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another round of rain and some storms Wednesday
- A break in the rain Thursday, with highs in the 60s
- Severe storms possible Friday afternoon-evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A late morning round of rainfall and some storms, then cloudy and misty throughout the day.
High: 49°
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy with a light and variable breeze.
Low: 44°
Wind: Light and variable
Thursday: Some early morning fog possible, then a clearing sky.
Low: 44°
High: 65°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
