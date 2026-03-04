Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of rain and storms on the way

KSHB 41 Tuesday night weather forecast
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another round of rain and some storms Wednesday
  • A break in the rain Thursday, with highs in the 60s
  • Severe storms possible Friday afternoon-evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A late morning round of rainfall and some storms, then cloudy and misty throughout the day.
High: 49°
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy with a light and variable breeze.
Low: 44°
Wind: Light and variable

Thursday: Some early morning fog possible, then a clearing sky.
Low: 44°
High: 65°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

