KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of rain and storms on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another round of rain and some storms Wednesday

A break in the rain Thursday, with highs in the 60s

Severe storms possible Friday afternoon-evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A late morning round of rainfall and some storms, then cloudy and misty throughout the day.

High: 49°

Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy with a light and variable breeze.

Low: 44°

Wind: Light and variable

Thursday: Some early morning fog possible, then a clearing sky.

Low: 44°

High: 65°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

