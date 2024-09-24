Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of rain possible today while temperatures rise

Chances of rain & rumbles of thunder possible after lunch today
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase again this morning followed by a few rounds of showers & isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening
  • Temperatures warm up with more sunshine in the forecast Wednesday & Thursday
  • Indirect impacts from what will soon become Hurricane Helene possible Friday-Sunday around the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few showers & T-Storms during the afternoon and evening.
High: 74°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky & staying chilly.
Low: 53°

Wind: Calm

Wednesday: A nice fall day with abundant sunshine.
High: 77°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and feeling great.
Low: 53° High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.