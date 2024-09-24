KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of rain possible today while temperatures rise

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds increase again this morning followed by a few rounds of showers & isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening

Temperatures warm up with more sunshine in the forecast Wednesday & Thursday

Indirect impacts from what will soon become Hurricane Helene possible Friday-Sunday around the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few showers & T-Storms during the afternoon and evening.

High: 74°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky & staying chilly.

Low: 53°

Wind: Calm

Wednesday: A nice fall day with abundant sunshine.

High: 77°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and feeling great.

Low: 53° High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

