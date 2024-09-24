KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of rain possible today while temperatures rise

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds increase again this morning followed by a few rounds of showers & isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening
- Temperatures warm up with more sunshine in the forecast Wednesday & Thursday
- Indirect impacts from what will soon become Hurricane Helene possible Friday-Sunday around the region
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few showers & T-Storms during the afternoon and evening.
High: 74°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky & staying chilly.
Low: 53°
Wind: Calm
Wednesday: A nice fall day with abundant sunshine.
High: 77°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and feeling great.
Low: 53° High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
