KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of snow mixed with rain today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More rounds of snow expected through the afternoon and evening, mixing with rain at times
- Temperatures will stay above freezing through the day, little to no additional accumulation expected
- Staying cloudy but drying out tomorrow with sunshine building in Friday-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: More periods of snow through the day, mixing with rain at times. The wind will pick up, dropping wind chills to the 20s.
High: 35°
Wind: N/NW 10-20 mph, Gusts 25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few passing flurries, mostly drying out by Thursday morning.
Low: 31°
Wind: N/NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some snow showers possible for our counties out east, in central MO. KC stays dry.
High: 38°
Wind: N/NW 10-15 mph, gusts near 20
