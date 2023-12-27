KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of snow mixed with rain today

WEATHER HEADLINES



More rounds of snow expected through the afternoon and evening, mixing with rain at times

Temperatures will stay above freezing through the day, little to no additional accumulation expected

Staying cloudy but drying out tomorrow with sunshine building in Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: More periods of snow through the day, mixing with rain at times. The wind will pick up, dropping wind chills to the 20s.

High: 35°

Wind: N/NW 10-20 mph, Gusts 25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few passing flurries, mostly drying out by Thursday morning.

Low: 31°

Wind: N/NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some snow showers possible for our counties out east, in central MO. KC stays dry.

High: 38°

Wind: N/NW 10-15 mph, gusts near 20

