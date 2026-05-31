KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of storms into the new workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunday morning storms, then afternoon storms possible

Isolated storms possible Monday-Tuesday

A warm, humid start to June

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Then storms could redevelop in the afternoon.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Showers and storms possible. A muggy, mild night.

Low: 65°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and mostly dry. An isolated shower or storm can't entirely be ruled out.

Low: 65°

High: 87°

Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

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