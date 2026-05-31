Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of storms into the new workweek

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Saturday evening update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunday morning storms, then afternoon storms possible
  • Isolated storms possible Monday-Tuesday
  • A warm, humid start to June

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Then storms could redevelop in the afternoon.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Showers and storms possible. A muggy, mild night.
Low: 65°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and mostly dry. An isolated shower or storm can't entirely be ruled out.
Low: 65°
High: 87°
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo