KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of storms into the new workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunday morning storms, then afternoon storms possible
- Isolated storms possible Monday-Tuesday
- A warm, humid start to June
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Then storms could redevelop in the afternoon.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Showers and storms possible. A muggy, mild night.
Low: 65°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy and mostly dry. An isolated shower or storm can't entirely be ruled out.
Low: 65°
High: 87°
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph
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