KSHB 41 Weather | More sunshine, slight breeze & feeling nice for the end of March

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sunshine, slight breeze while feeling nice for the end of the month
- More active pattern sets up Thursday into the weekend with rounds of rain and thunderstorms
- Opening Day on Thursday will include some warm temperatures, gusty winds & a few passing showers & thunderstorms before first pitch
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: A terrific Tuesday! A mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures expected.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 41°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy while staying very nice.
High: 66°
Wind: Light, E 5 mph
Thursday: It's Opening Day at the K! Windy, warmer and more humid with a chance of showers/thunderstorms as a warm front lifts through. It looks like the most likely time to see thunderstorms will be during the morning around KC & at night in northern Missouri.
Low: 50° High: 76°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
