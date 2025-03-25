KSHB 41 Weather | More sunshine, slight breeze & feeling nice for the end of March

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine, slight breeze while feeling nice for the end of the month

More active pattern sets up Thursday into the weekend with rounds of rain and thunderstorms

Opening Day on Thursday will include some warm temperatures, gusty winds & a few passing showers & thunderstorms before first pitch

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A terrific Tuesday! A mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures expected.

High: 65°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.

Low: 41°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy while staying very nice.

High: 66°

Wind: Light, E 5 mph

Thursday: It's Opening Day at the K! Windy, warmer and more humid with a chance of showers/thunderstorms as a warm front lifts through. It looks like the most likely time to see thunderstorms will be during the morning around KC & at night in northern Missouri.

Low: 50° High: 76°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

