KSHB 41 Weather | More warm weather, rain possible this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm weather continues
- Rain possible Tuesday
- Trending wetter on Halloween
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Passing high clouds, still abundant sunshine. Another warm day.
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a light south breeze.
Low: 57°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some showers possible throughout the day. Not quite as warm.
Low: 57°
High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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