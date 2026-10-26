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KSHB 41 Weather | More warm weather, rain possible this week

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB41 Weather Update
Monday forecast
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm weather continues
  • Rain possible Tuesday
  • Trending wetter on Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Passing high clouds, still abundant sunshine. Another warm day.
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a light south breeze.
Low: 57°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some showers possible throughout the day. Not quite as warm.
Low: 57°
High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City