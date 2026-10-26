KSHB 41 Weather | More warm weather, rain possible this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm weather continues

Rain possible Tuesday

Trending wetter on Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Passing high clouds, still abundant sunshine. Another warm day.

High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a light south breeze.

Low: 57°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some showers possible throughout the day. Not quite as warm.

Low: 57°

High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

