KSHB 41 Weather | Morning dense fog exits, then sunshine and mild

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The widespread dense fog exits this morning followed by abundant sunshine this afternoon
- Next system brings rain to the area Monday late afternoon into early Tuesday, with the greatest rainfall totals expected north of I-70
- Cold air takes over for the New Year as high temperatures fall back to the upper 30s, which is closer to average
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Dense fog exits this morning with a few rain showers. It will become mostly sunny and nice for the afternoon.
High: 53°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph
This Evening: A few clouds and chilly.
Temperatures drop to 38°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and calm.
Low: 35°
Wind: W to SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Back to a cloudy day as our next storm system approaches. Rain increases in the late afternoon and evening, especially for areas north of I-70.
High: 50°
Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph
Monday Night: Windy and cold with periods of rain.
Low: 33° (Wind chill in the low 20s)
Wind: N 15-30 mph
Tuesday (New Year's Eve): Cold with decreasing clouds and wind. It will be dry and cold at midnight with temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chill values around 20°.
High: 38°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.