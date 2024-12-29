KSHB 41 Weather | Morning dense fog exits, then sunshine and mild

WEATHER HEADLINES



The widespread dense fog exits this morning followed by abundant sunshine this afternoon

Next system brings rain to the area Monday late afternoon into early Tuesday, with the greatest rainfall totals expected north of I-70

Cold air takes over for the New Year as high temperatures fall back to the upper 30s, which is closer to average

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Dense fog exits this morning with a few rain showers. It will become mostly sunny and nice for the afternoon.

High: 53°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

This Evening: A few clouds and chilly.

Temperatures drop to 38°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and calm.

Low: 35°

Wind: W to SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Back to a cloudy day as our next storm system approaches. Rain increases in the late afternoon and evening, especially for areas north of I-70.

High: 50°

Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph

Monday Night: Windy and cold with periods of rain.

Low: 33° (Wind chill in the low 20s)

Wind: N 15-30 mph

Tuesday (New Year's Eve): Cold with decreasing clouds and wind. It will be dry and cold at midnight with temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chill values around 20°.

High: 38°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

