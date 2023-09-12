KSHB 41 Weather | Morning fog followed by abundant afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning fog clears by 10-11am
- Cooler than average and dry through Friday
- Chance for showers returns late Friday and early Saturday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Any fog fades around 10am. Our sky quickly becomes sunny during the afternoon with very pleasant temperatures!
High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear skies and refreshing.
Low: 54°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Wednesday: Another very nice day. Mostly sunny with light wind.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
