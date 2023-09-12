Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Morning fog followed by abundant afternoon sunshine

Temperatures feel great this afternoon reaching the mid 70s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-09-12 06:24:12-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning fog clears by 10-11am
  • Cooler than average and dry through Friday
  • Chance for showers returns late Friday and early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Any fog fades around 10am. Our sky quickly becomes sunny during the afternoon with very pleasant temperatures!
High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and refreshing.
Low: 54°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Wednesday: Another very nice day. Mostly sunny with light wind.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.