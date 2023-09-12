KSHB 41 Weather | Morning fog followed by abundant afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning fog clears by 10-11am

Cooler than average and dry through Friday

Chance for showers returns late Friday and early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Any fog fades around 10am. Our sky quickly becomes sunny during the afternoon with very pleasant temperatures!

High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and refreshing.

Low: 54°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Wednesday: Another very nice day. Mostly sunny with light wind.

High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

